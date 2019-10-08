Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Every Year, This Muslim Family in Madhya Pradesh Builds Ravan's Effigy for Dussehra

A Muslim family that resides in the Khedipura locality of Harda has carried the tradition of preparing the effigy of Ravan for 50 years, and across three generations.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Every Year, This Muslim Family in Madhya Pradesh Builds Ravan's Effigy for Dussehra
An effigy of demon king Ravana is lit to be burnt marking the end of Dussehra festival. Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Dussehra, which signifies the victory of good over evil, also carrries the added message of communal harmony for the town of Harda in Madhya Pradesh.

A Muslim family that resides in the Khedipura locality of the town has carried the tradition of preparing the effigy of Ravan for 50 years, and across three generations.

Sheikh Zahoor Khan and Sheikh Sattar Khan are credited with having started the tradition, which requires that preparations for the figure begin a week before Dussehra at the local Nehru stadium. Local Hindus often help with the elaborate process.

This year, the original craftsmen's posterity — Sheikh Salim, Sheikh Zafar, Iqbal Sheikh Munna, and their grandson Ayan Khan — are responsible for the task.

Sheikh Bablu, who was also working on the effigy, said that his family had learnt the craft from their father.

Abdul Salim, another member of the family, said that they had as much faith in Lord Ram as in Allah. The youngest member of the clan Ayan also expressed his delight in continuing the family tradition.

Chairman of Harda municipality Surendra Jain said, "This town, unlike other places, does not witness the burning of Ravan's effigy at multiple places. A common effigy is burnt, and the event is attended by people of all castes, creed and religions."

This year, town's municipality decided to make the festival evern more special by launching a campaign against plastic during the Dussehra function. The civic body will spread the message of getting rid of plastic and would also distribute cloth bags after the function.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram