Everybody is Proud IAF Pilot Abhinandan is From Tamil Nadu, Says Modi at Kanyakumari Rally

Addressing a BJP rally in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari town, Narendra Modi said every Indian is proud that brave Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is from Tamil Nadu.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Everybody is Proud IAF Pilot Abhinandan is From Tamil Nadu, Says Modi at Kanyakumari Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally in Kanyakumari on Mar 1, 2019.
Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress party, saying the people did not want 'dynasty' but only 'honesty'.

Launching several projects and laying foundation stone for several others here, Modi said "Every Indian is proud of brave pilot Abhinandan."

He said over 1.1 crore farmers have already received their first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. "Over 1.1 crore farmers have already got their first instalment directly in their bank accounts can you imagine a scheme announced on February 1 has become a reality in the same month itself," he added.

In 2014, it was after 30 years his party got a full majority in Parliament, he said.

By voting for the BJP, the Prime Minister said, "People wanted honesty, not dynasty. People wanted development, not decay. People wanted progress, not policy paralysis."


He said they wanted opportunities, and not obstacles wanted security not stagnation, inclusive growth, not votebank politics.

Flagging off via video conferencing from here the Tejas Express train which began its inaugural run from

Madurai, he said the Tejas Express manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai is a great example of "Make in India."

"I have flagged off the fastest train Tejas and it this is one of the most modern train and is a great example of make in India having been manufactured in the ICF of Chennai itself," he said.

Citing saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, he said, "When the rare chance comes, seize it to do the rare deed."

