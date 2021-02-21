News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Everything Including Agenda of House, Questions & Answers to Become Paperless: Assembly Speaker
1-MIN READ

Everything Including Agenda of House, Questions & Answers to Become Paperless: Assembly Speaker

File photo of Parliament House.

There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country, UP's Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.

Ahead of the presentation of 'paperless' Budget in Uttar Pradesh, the state legislative assembly speaker on Sunday said that subsequently everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

"There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country. It will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well, and the required money for its implementation will also be paid by us. For this project, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister has been made the nodal," UP's Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.


