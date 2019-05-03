‘Everything is Flying in Air’: BJP’s Sambit Patra Tweets in Distress as Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Puri

Everything is flying in Air ..have literally turned deaf because of wind sound ..All window panes broken ..difficult indeed ..if this is my condition in a concrete building ..I pray for the lives of millions 🙏 — Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 3, 2019

Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm since 1999 that has triggered mass evacuations on the east coast, made landfall in Puri, Odisha on Friday morning, exhibiting wind speed in excess of 170 kmph.Sambit Patra, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, who has been stationed in the temple town, tweeted out his distress after Fani made landfall at 8 am and said he was praying for people’s wellbeing.“Everything is flying in air…have literally turned deaf because of wind sound. All window panes broken ..difficult indeed ..if this is my condition in a concrete building ..I pray for the lives of millions,” tweeted Patra, who has been keeping a tab on cyclone preparations in the region.A couple of hours earlier, Patra had also tweeted a video, shot presumably on his cellphone, showing the impact of Fani in Puri. “The process of landfall of #CycloneFani has begun ..extremely high wind speed ..heavy rain ..the harrowing sound ..reminds me of 1999 Supercyclon. With folded hands I pray to Lord Almighty Jaganath ji to give us the strength to endure this,” he wrote in his tweet.The BJP leader, known for his combative television appearances, was up against Biju Janata Dal’s two-term MP Pinaki Mishra in Puri, which polled on April 23. On Thursday, a day before Fani made landfall, Patra also met fisherman along the coastal regions.On Tuesday, the Election Commission lifted the model code of conduct in 11 districts — Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur — in Odisha to allow relief and rescue operations in cylone-hit areas.Tourists have been issued travel advisories and over 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters. All Air India flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from Friday. According to the IMD, cyclone Fani is moving at a speed of 240-245 km per hour. One person has reportedly lost his life in Sakhigopal, Puri after an uprooted tree fell on him.