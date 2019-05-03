English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Everything is Flying in Air’: BJP’s Sambit Patra Tweets in Distress as Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Puri
Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' made a landfall in Puri on Odisha coast on Friday morning, triggering heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph in vast areas.
File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
Loading...
New Delhi: Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm since 1999 that has triggered mass evacuations on the east coast, made landfall in Puri, Odisha on Friday morning, exhibiting wind speed in excess of 170 kmph.
Sambit Patra, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, who has been stationed in the temple town, tweeted out his distress after Fani made landfall at 8 am and said he was praying for people’s wellbeing.
“Everything is flying in air…have literally turned deaf because of wind sound. All window panes broken ..difficult indeed ..if this is my condition in a concrete building ..I pray for the lives of millions,” tweeted Patra, who has been keeping a tab on cyclone preparations in the region.
Everything is flying in Air ..have literally turned deaf because of wind sound ..All window panes broken ..difficult indeed ..if this is my condition in a concrete building ..I pray for the lives of millions 🙏— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 3, 2019
A couple of hours earlier, Patra had also tweeted a video, shot presumably on his cellphone, showing the impact of Fani in Puri. “The process of landfall of #CycloneFani has begun ..extremely high wind speed ..heavy rain ..the harrowing sound ..reminds me of 1999 Supercyclon. With folded hands I pray to Lord Almighty Jaganath ji to give us the strength to endure this,” he wrote in his tweet.
The process of landfall of #CycloneFani has begun ..extremely high wind speed ..heavy rain ..the harrowing sound ..reminds me of 1999 Supercyclone— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 3, 2019
With folded hands I pray to Lord Almighty Jaganath ji to give us the strength to endure this🙏 pic.twitter.com/BXkdNQlULm
The BJP leader, known for his combative television appearances, was up against Biju Janata Dal’s two-term MP Pinaki Mishra in Puri, which polled on April 23. On Thursday, a day before Fani made landfall, Patra also met fisherman along the coastal regions.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission lifted the model code of conduct in 11 districts — Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur — in Odisha to allow relief and rescue operations in cylone-hit areas.
Tourists have been issued travel advisories and over 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters. All Air India flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from Friday. According to the IMD, cyclone Fani is moving at a speed of 240-245 km per hour. One person has reportedly lost his life in Sakhigopal, Puri after an uprooted tree fell on him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Tata Sky Has New Multi-TV Subscription Options That Are Complicated Yet Attractive
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results