Everything You Need to Know About Mi-17V5 Helicopter That Crashed with CDS Bipin Rawat Onboard

An Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat onboard met with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. His staff and family members were also in the helicopter. An inquiry has been ordered to look into the cause of the crash. Here’s what you need to know about the helicopter.

Mi-17V5 is a Russian-made military transport version of Mi-8 helicopters, used for deploying troops, arms transport, fire support, patrol and search and rescue missions. It is considered one of the most advanced military transport helicopters in the world.

Russia’s Rosoboronexport signed a contract with the Indian government in 2008 to deliver 80 Mi-17V5 helicopters, which was completed in 2013. New agreements were signed for the delivery of 71 Mi-17V5 helicopters for the Indian Air Force.

The Mi-17V5 medium-lifter can fly in any adverse conditions, in tropical and maritime climates and even in desert conditions.

The helicopter is fitted with starboard sliding door, parachute equipment, searchlight and emergency floatation system.

The maximum take-off weight of the Mi-17V5 helicopter is 13,000 kg, and can transport 36 armed soldiers internally.

It has a glass cockpit, which is fitted with multi-function displays, night vision equipment, onboard weather radar and an autopilot system.

The helicopter is armed with Shturm-V missiles, S-8 rockets, a 23mm machine gun, PKT machine guns and AKM submarine guns. The armament onboard allows to take on enemy personnel, armoured vehicles, land-based targets, and other targets.

The vital components of the helicopter are protected with armoured plates. The fuel tanks are filled with foam polyurethane to protect against explosions. It also has engine-exhaust infrared suppressors, a flares dispenser and a jammer.

The maximum speed of Mi-17V5 helicopter is 250 km/ hr, and a standard range of 580 km. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 6,000 m.

