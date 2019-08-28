Everything You Need to Know about the 2019 World Water Week

Water, water, everywhere,

nor any drop to drink.

A couplet from a 19th-century poem is slowly turning into our modern-day dilemma. Along with many other countries, India is slowly being swept towards a water crisis. And the World Water Week (WWW) programme is the perfect step to make necessary changes, raise a healthy dialogue, and alter the course to a better tomorrow.

Started in 1991 by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), this water conservation initiative takes place in Sweden annually. WWW provides a unique forum and opportunity to facilitate the exchange of views, experiences and practices between the scientific, business, policy and civil society.

The World Water Week is an extension of SIWI’s mission to strengthen water governance for a just, prosperous and sustainable future. Each year, the World Water Week adopts a theme to attain a deeper understanding of water-related issues around the world.

The theme for 2019 will focus on Water for Society - Including all. This will be explored through seminars driven by the Scientific Programme Committee, including other sessions delving into its various aspects. The six-day event will consist of 270 sessions, networking and social events. About 3,300 people from 130 countries are expected to participate.

Below are a few topics to be discussed during the World Water Week.

● Urban water resilience: A coordinated response from source to settlement

● “Big data for all”, can it help improve agricultural productivity?

● US-Mexico management of the Colorado River, a new model

● Sustainable sewer systems and urban development with biotechnology

● Where the regulator hits the road: Rural water supply

