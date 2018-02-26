Evicted AIMPLB Leader to Float Inter-religious 'Manav Kalyan Manch' to Solve Babri Dispute

Maulana Salman Nadwi, who was earlier ousted from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), is all set to float an inter-religious platform with an aim to resolve the Babri Masjid dispute. The platform that would be known as ‘Manav Kalyan Manch’, is expected to be supported by Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.Nadwi plans to address a formal press conference on March 1, which will be attended by Sri Sri.According to Nadwi, one of the three key agendas of the ‘Manav Kalyan Manch’ will be to punish the people who had demolished the Babri Masjid. Secondly, the board will work to get a piece of land bigger than the disputed land for Masjid-e-Islam and an Islamic University and lastly, ensure that no such claims are made again on any other mosque, madarsa, mazar or kabristan.Nadwi has said in a statement that all those who agree with the agenda are welcome to join him “as this is the only way to settle the Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya”. Also, he has welcomed people from all walks of life, irrespective of their caste or religion, to form the ‘Manav Kalyan Manch’.AIMPLB had unanimously decided to expel Salman Nadwi after he refused to set aside his “out of court settlement” suggestion to solve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The Board had even made their decision public on their official Twitter handle and a disciplinary committee was formed to look into the matter.Speaking to News18, Nadwi said, “The Board is acting in a dictatorial fashion. I was only putting out my view. How is it wrong to pray for unity and harmony in the country? After the Board expressed its views on Friday, I myself said that I wouldn’t want to be part of such a platform. I will continue my efforts and will go to Ayodhya.”