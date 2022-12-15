'Evidence-backed Proposals on Terrorism Put on Hold': Jaishankar's Veiled Attack on China at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday launched a veiled attack on China and its close ally Pakistan and told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the “contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active and evidence-backed proposals on terrorism are put on hold without adequate reason.

Jaishankar, who presided over the ‘UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’, described terrorism as an “existential threat to international peace and security. It knows no borders, nationality, or race, and is a challenge that the international community must combat collectively together."

He further said India has faced the “horrors of cross-border terrorism long before the world took serious note of it." He said, “Over the decades, we lost thousands of innocent civilians’ lives. But we fought terrorism resolutely, bravely and with a zero-tolerance."

Jaishankar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stern stance against terrorism during his address to the 15-nation Council, “we consider that even a single attack is one too many and even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted.”

“The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates," he added.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said old habits and established networks are still active in Southeast Asia. “At the other end of the spectrum are ‘lone wolf’ attacks inspired by online radicalisation and biases. But somewhere in all of this, we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities."

Pakistan is accused by its neighbours of harbouring terrorists and providing safe havens to several terrorist groups like al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban.

Highlighting four specific challenges with which the counter-terrorism architecture is currently grappling, Jaishankar pointed to the issue of terror financing and State culpability, whether by commission or omission. “The world may no longer be willing to buy the justifications and cover ups as in the past. Through bitter experience, we know that terror is terror, whatever the explanation. The question now arises as to the responsibilities of the state from whose soil such actions are planned, supported and perpetrated," he said.

Jaishankar lamented the double standards in countering terrorism through sanctions and raised concerns about politicisation. “Uniform criteria are not applied to sanctioning and prosecuting terrorists. It would seem sometimes that the ownership of terrorism is more important than its actual perpetration or its consequences," he said.

“The working methods of relevant mechanisms is also a subject of legitimate concern and debate. At one level, we have seen protections that come close to justification. Then, there are evidence-backed proposals that are put on hold without assigning adequate reason. Conversely, there has even been recourse to anonymity so as to avoid taking ownership of untenable cases," he added.

The statement was in reference to veto-wielding permanent member China’s repeated blocking of India’s attempt to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist in the UN Security Council’s sanctions committee. Beijing has also been blocking efforts to begin formal negotiations on UNSC expansion.

“We cannot let another ‘9/11 of New York’ or ’26/11 of Mumbai’ happen again," Jaishankar added.

He noted that one of the challenges is “how do we deal with differential standards, both inside and outside this Council. For too long, some have persisted with the belief that terrorism is just another instrument or stratagem. Those invested in terrorism have used such cynicism to carry on. It is not just plain wrong but could be downright dangerous, even for the very people whose toleration extends this far."

“No individual state should endeavor to seek political gain from terrorism and none of us collectively should ever put up with such calculations. When it comes to tackling terrorism, we must overcome political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach," he added.

Tawang Clash

Jaishankar’s statement against terrorism and vieled reference to China comes after a clash was reported between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. Indian Army in a statement said the face-off led to “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

Acccording to a PTI report, the deployment of some aerial platforms including drones by China in the region preceded the Chinese attempts on December 9. A number of Chinese drones flew close to the LAC prompting the IAF to scramble fighter jets and increase the overall combat readiness, official sources said. China has described the incident as Indian soldiers “blocking" PLA troops during its regular patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC.

Relations between India and China nosedived following clashes between both of its troops at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the fierce clash with the PLA, triggering the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The December 9 clash took place even as both countries held 16 rounds of talks between their commanders to resolve the over 30-month border standoff. The last round of talks was held in September during which both sides agreed to disengage their troops at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here