English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EVMs for DUSU Polls Not Issued by EC, Clarifies Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi
The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs. However, following objections by students, the election officials decided to suspend the counting. But later it resumed.
File photo of students queued up to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students' Union Elections. ( (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi on Thursday clarified that the EVMs used in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election have not been issued by the Election Commission and it seems to have been procured privately.
The statement came after the counting for DUSU polls was suspended midway on Thursday due to "faulty EVMs and the students' uproar over it".
The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs. However, following objections by students, the election officials decided to suspend the counting. But later it resumed.
"With reference to captions being shown in some news channels regarding use of EVMs in the elections of DUSU, I am directed to inform that the EVMs in question are not of Election Commission as no such EVMs have been allotted/issued to DU by this office.
"It was also confirmed from the state election commission that no such machines have been given by them too," a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi said.
"It seems that the DU has procured these machines privately. A detailed report in this regard will be sent subsequently as all the officials of DU are not available and busy in their election process at present," it said.
Earlier in the day, an election official for DUSU polls had said that after elaborate discussions it was decided that the counting will be resumed on Thursday as all candidates have reached an agreement on this
The statement came after the counting for DUSU polls was suspended midway on Thursday due to "faulty EVMs and the students' uproar over it".
The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs. However, following objections by students, the election officials decided to suspend the counting. But later it resumed.
"With reference to captions being shown in some news channels regarding use of EVMs in the elections of DUSU, I am directed to inform that the EVMs in question are not of Election Commission as no such EVMs have been allotted/issued to DU by this office.
"It was also confirmed from the state election commission that no such machines have been given by them too," a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi said.
"It seems that the DU has procured these machines privately. A detailed report in this regard will be sent subsequently as all the officials of DU are not available and busy in their election process at present," it said.
Earlier in the day, an election official for DUSU polls had said that after elaborate discussions it was decided that the counting will be resumed on Thursday as all candidates have reached an agreement on this
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- 2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...