News 18 Afternoon Digest: Toll Rises at Goa Medical College as 13 Die Due to Shortage of Oxygen for 3rd Consecutive Night; Ex-CM Trivendra Rawat's 'Philosophy' Triggers Social Media and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Toll Rises at Goa Medical College as 13 Die Due to Shortage of Oxygen for 3rd Consecutive Night

Thirteen Covid-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen at the Goa Medical College for the third consecutive night. Fifteen patients had died at the GMCH in the early hours of Thursday, the state government told the Bombay High Court, two days after 26 coronavirus patients had succumbed at the same facility. READ MORE

Extending Duration Between Doses is ‘Reasonable Approach’ When You Don’t Have Vaccines: Dr Fauci on Covishield

Extending the gap between two doses of Covishield is a “reasonable approach," said White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday. READ MORE

‘Coronavirus Has Right to Live Like Us’: Ex-CM Trivendra Rawat’s ‘Philosophy’ Triggers Social Media

Rawat was trolled on social media for his unusual observation on coronavirus as it went viral at a time when the entire country is battling a strong second wave of COVID-19. One Twitter user sarcastically said, “This virus organism should be given shelter in Central Vista." READ MORE

‘Thought They Were Asleep’: B’luru Woman Spends 2 Days With Decomposed Bodies of Brother, Mother

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman spent two days with the bodies of her mother and younger brother at their residence in Bangalore’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar. READ MORE

Sex for Oxygen: Man’s Disturbing ‘Offer’ to Neighbour in Return for O2 Angers Twitter

With several states across the nation facing a shortage of medical resources, the lack of Oxygen has been a major source of concern and also caused several deaths in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many patients or their families had to run from pillar to post seeking medical supplies, the hoarding of oxygen cylinders and overcharging in the black market surfaced as major concerns across several cities like Delhi. At such a time, a man has gone viral for seeking sex from a woman in return for oxygen. READ MORE

Athletes Miffed on Being Asked to Sign Undertaking against ‘Sexual Harassment’ and ‘Criminal Act’ by Haryana Govt - Report

Haryana sports department has sent a communication to its Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes to furnish an undertaking, signed and stamped by a judicial first-class magistrate that ‘if they are found guilty of a criminal act or involved in any form of sexual harassment, the advance amount of Rs five lakh sanctioned to them for their Olympic preparations will immediately be transferred back to the department in full.’ READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here