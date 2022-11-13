WATCH | Disgruntled Ex-AAP Leader Climbs Tower After Not Being Given Ticket to Delhi MCD Polls

Disgruntled over not being given a ticket to the upcoming civic polls, a former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday climbed up a transmission tower in Delhi.

Former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was reportedly uphappy after he was denied a ticket to the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, and climbed a transmission tower Shashtri Park metro station.

#BreakingNews : #AAP leader Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbs a transmission tower after the party denies him a ticket for #MCDPolls. Listen to what he has to say about the AAP leaders. @_anshuls brings you the latest from the ground.#ArvindKejriwal #ManishSisodia | @_pallavighosh pic.twitter.com/GtXCTroBhK — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 13, 2022

Claiming that he had been promised by the party that he would get a ticket in the upcoming election, Hasan had submitted all his personal documents to the party office on Saturday. Not only was he not given a ticket, he alleges his documents were not returned to him so he would not contest independently, as per reports.

Police personnel, fire brigade and ambulances are in place to safely bring him down and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The electricity in the high tension tower has also been cut off. A team of AAP officials are also on the location, convincing him to step down and also returned his documents.

On Saturday, the AAP released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With agency inputs)

