- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Ex-AIADMK MP Held for Misusing Party Symbol, Remanded to Judicial Custody Till February 7
While being taken to the station, Palanisamy, who represented Tiruchengodu constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1989, claimed that it was a 'fake complaint.'
AIADMK symbol. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Coimbatore: Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from his residence here on charges of operating a website in the name of the party and also misusing its 'two leaves' symbol after he was expelled from the party, police said.
He has been remanded to judicial custody till February 7.
The arrest follows a complaint by Muthugoundenpudur village panchayat president P Kandavel that Palanisamy was participating in party functions despite being expelled from the AIADMK and also running a website and misusing the party's symbol for his personal benefit, thus confusing the cadres, police said.
Palanisamy was booked under the Information Technology Act and also various IPC sections including 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and was taken to Sulur police station for interrogation, they said.
While being taken to the station, Palanisamy, who represented Tiruchengodu constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1989, claimed that it was a 'fake complaint.'
Palanisamy was expelled from the party in 2018 for stating that the party could support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre if the Cauvery Management Board was not set up.
He has also filed a case in the Delhi High Court seeking holding of elections to the party general secretary post.
After being questioned for more than 10 hours, he was taken to the Coimbatore Medical college hospital for checkup and produced at the house of Judicial Magistrate C Vediyappan around 6 PM who remanded him to judicial custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant? Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu