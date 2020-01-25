Ex-AIADMK MP Held for Misusing Party Symbol, Remanded to Judicial Custody Till February 7

Coimbatore: Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from his residence here on charges of operating a website in the name of the party and also misusing its 'two leaves' symbol after he was expelled from the party, police said.

He has been remanded to judicial custody till February 7.

The arrest follows a complaint by Muthugoundenpudur village panchayat president P Kandavel that Palanisamy was participating in party functions despite being expelled from the AIADMK and also running a website and misusing the party's symbol for his personal benefit, thus confusing the cadres, police said.

Palanisamy was booked under the Information Technology Act and also various IPC sections including 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and was taken to Sulur police station for interrogation, they said.

While being taken to the station, Palanisamy, who represented Tiruchengodu constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1989, claimed that it was a 'fake complaint.'

Palanisamy was expelled from the party in 2018 for stating that the party could support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre if the Cauvery Management Board was not set up.

He has also filed a case in the Delhi High Court seeking holding of elections to the party general secretary post.

After being questioned for more than 10 hours, he was taken to the Coimbatore Medical college hospital for checkup and produced at the house of Judicial Magistrate C Vediyappan around 6 PM who remanded him to judicial custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.