Ex-Army Man Attacks ADM With Cricket Bat in Ghaziabad, Detained

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, attacker Jasbir Singh was dismissed from the Army in 1995 after being court martialed.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Madan Singh Garbyal was injured after being attacked with a cricket bat here on Sunday by a former Army man, police said.

The attacker identified as Jasbir Singh has been detained.

Garbyal was out for a walk when he was attacked at around 7 pm, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told reporters.

"The attack took place in Vishwanath Park in sector 14 in Raj Nagar. The ADM was attacked with a (cricket) bat and has received injuries on his head and face. He has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) but is out of danger," he said.

According to the DM, Singh was dismissed from the Army in 1995 after being court martialed.

"He (Singh) worked as a bouncer in a mall but lost his job... it appears that he is mentally unstable," Pandey said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said they were probing the reason behind the attack.

