English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Army Officer's Son Attacked in Mumbai Pub After Spat, 3 Arrested
Gurnihal Singh, son of Shaurya Chakra awardee Captain (retd) Bikramjit Singh, and his friend Saksham Jatia were attacked by a group of persons at the pub following an argument when the duo took to the dance floor, police said.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the 22-year-old son of a decorated former Army officer at a pub here, police said Monday. The pub is located in the western suburb of Bandra and the incident took place in early hours of Saturday, said an official.
Gurnihal Singh, the college-going son of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Captain (retd) Bikramjit Singh, and his friend Saksham Jatia were attacked by a group of persons at the pub following an argument when the duo took to the dance floor, he said.
The fight started when one of the men in the group began punching Jatia, the official said. When Gurnihal Singh and his friends tried to intervene, they were also attacked by the group members, he said.
One of the attackers broke a liquor bottle and slashed Gurnihal Singh's throat with it, causing serious injuries to him, the official said. Gurnihal Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable now, he said.
A case was registered at the Bandra police station. Three alleged attackers were arrested separately on Sunday and Monday and charged with attempt to murder, among other offences, the official said. The police were also investigating whether more persons were involved in the attack, he said.
Gurnihal Singh, the college-going son of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Captain (retd) Bikramjit Singh, and his friend Saksham Jatia were attacked by a group of persons at the pub following an argument when the duo took to the dance floor, he said.
The fight started when one of the men in the group began punching Jatia, the official said. When Gurnihal Singh and his friends tried to intervene, they were also attacked by the group members, he said.
One of the attackers broke a liquor bottle and slashed Gurnihal Singh's throat with it, causing serious injuries to him, the official said. Gurnihal Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable now, he said.
A case was registered at the Bandra police station. Three alleged attackers were arrested separately on Sunday and Monday and charged with attempt to murder, among other offences, the official said. The police were also investigating whether more persons were involved in the attack, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'It's the Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC Rules Out IPL Interference
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results