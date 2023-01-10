Videocon Group Loan Case: Chanda Kochhar Walks Out of Byculla Jail After HC Calls Her Arrest 'Illegal'

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak were released from Mumbai’s Byculla jail on Tuesday, a day after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the couple in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case.

Observing that their arrests were not in accordance with the law, the high court ordered their release on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each. The bench said the duo shall cooperate with the probe and attend the CBI office as and when summoned.

“We have held that the petitioners’ (Kochhars) arrest was not in accordance with provisions of law and this warrants their release," the high court said. The court also asked Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI.

Read all the Latest India News here