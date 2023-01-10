CHANGE LANGUAGE
Videocon Group Loan Case: Chanda Kochhar Walks Out of Byculla Jail After HC Calls Her Arrest 'Illegal'
1-MIN READ

Videocon Group Loan Case: Chanda Kochhar Walks Out of Byculla Jail After HC Calls Her Arrest 'Illegal'

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 11:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepak Kochhar is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, while Chanda Kochhar is housed in the nearby Byculla women's prison (File photo: IANS)

Deepak Kochhar is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, while Chanda Kochhar is housed in the nearby Byculla women's prison (File photo: IANS)

Observing that their arrests were not in accordance with the law, the high court ordered the release of former ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak were released from Mumbai’s Byculla jail on Tuesday, a day after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the couple in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case.

Observing that their arrests were not in accordance with the law, the high court ordered their release on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each. The bench said the duo shall cooperate with the probe and attend the CBI office as and when summoned.

“We have held that the petitioners’ (Kochhars) arrest was not in accordance with provisions of law and this warrants their release," the high court said. The court also asked Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 10, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 11:07 IST
