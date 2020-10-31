Ex-BDC Member Shot Dead in UP's Kanpur, Probe Ordered of Cops' Role in Killing

A former Block Development Council member was shot dead allegedly by some khaki-clad men and their accomplices in Bhadras village of Kanpur district. Following rumours that some policemen were behind the killing, the Kanpur DIG has ordered a probe to ascertain the veracity of allegations.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Bajpai, 45, a resident of Bhadras village in Ghatampur area, said Kanpur's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava on Saturday. Bajpai was playing cards with some of his friends on Friday when a villager, identified as Durga Singh, took him along for some work, said the SP, adding Bajpai's body was later found in a farming field, a few hundred meters away from the village.

Bajpai had a bullet injury in his chest, the SP said, adding the aggrieved family has lodged FIR against four villagers. Meanwhile, with locals alleging the role of police in the case, Kanpur's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr Preetinder Singh, has ordered an inquiry against some police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Prambeer Singh Yadav, to ascertain if they were involved in the murder.

SP Srivastava has been asked to probe the roles of policemen and submit a report at the earliest, the DIG added. The strict action would be taken against police personnel if they are found guilty, he said.

It has been decided that the post-mortem would be performed by a panel of doctors and it would be video-graphed, the DIG added. A rumour that a former BDC member was shot dead by policemen who had gone there to take money from gamblers spread in the area like wildfire, prompting a dozen of people to reach the Ghatampur Kotwali demanding action against police personnel.

Those named in the FIR are Durga Singh, Sonu Singh, Virendra and Badka, all residents of Bhadras, Ghatampur.