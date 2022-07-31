CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » Ex-Bihar MP Gets 3 Years in Jail for Controversial Comments Against Nitish
1-MIN READ

Ex-Bihar MP Gets 3 Years in Jail for Controversial Comments Against Nitish

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 14:21 IST

Jehanabad, India

A court in Bihar sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Nitish Kumar in 2015. (File Photo: News18)

A court in Bihar sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Nitish Kumar in 2015. (File Photo: News18)

A special court judge Rakesh Kumar Rajak also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kumar, the former RLSP MP of Jahanabad

A special court in Bihar’s Jehanabad district sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June 2015.

Pronouncing the sentence on Saturday, special MP-MLA court judge Rakesh Kumar Rajak also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kumar, the former RLSP MP of Jahanabad.

He was, however, released on bail for appealing the verdict in a higher court. In the same case, the court absolved Pappu Yadav, the former Lok Sabha MP of Madhepura, in the absence of concrete evidence against him.

Alleging that Bhumihars were being targetted in Barh and Mokama areas, Kumar had said, ”We are not wearing bangles and will break the chest of the chief minister for hurting our respect.” The case was filed by JD(U) leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 31, 2022, 14:21 IST
last updated:July 31, 2022, 14:21 IST