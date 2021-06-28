Ex-BJP Corporator Murder: 5 Arrested, Leader’s Sister-In-Law In Police Radar

Five accused have been arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the murder of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Rekha Kadiresh. The arrested accused have been identified as Surya, Peter, Stephen Jaipal, Ajai Kumar and Purushotham. Now, the police officials are investigating the alleged role of Rekha’s sister-in-law Mala Rajkannan in the murder case. Two-time BJP corporator Rekha was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet on June 24. The police suspect that Rekha was murdered due to family conspiracy and local politics.

Former councillor from the Chalavadipalya ward in the city, Rekha was the second wife of rowdy-sheeter Kadiresh, who was killed in February 2018. She was being said to be a strong contender for victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

Various cases of alleged murder, drug and liquor smuggling are registered in the police records against Rekha’s sister-in-law Mala. The 50-year-old Mala has been known as the ‘gang boss’ in the area for the past two decades.

Mala’s role in the murder incident is questionable because she was angry with Rekha for distancing herself from Kadiresh’s family in an attempt to put an end to her husband’s criminal past and enter mainstream politics. Mala has reportedly amassed huge wealth in recent years. These include a multi-story building located in Western Bangalore.

Municipal elections are to be held in Bengaluru this year, so it is believed that there are political reasons behind Rekha’s murder. Police sources said, “It looks like a family dispute, but there is also a political angle involved."

BJP’s Bengaluru unit spokesperson and former councillor NR Ramesh said, “Rekha was popular and the party had decided to re-nominate her. It was expected that she would have won the election. However, she was killed. We want justice and the culprits must be punished."

