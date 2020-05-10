INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ex-BJP MLA Among 28 New Covid-19 Patients in Bhopal

Image used for representation. (Photo: PTI)

Image used for representation. (Photo: PTI)

The former BJP legislator is 62-year-old, said that he had met over 150 people over the last few days, who are being traced.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Share this:

Twenty-eight people, including a former BJP MLA, tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal on Sunday, taking the count of such patients in the state capital to 732, an official said.

The former BJP legislator is 62-year-old, the official said, adding that he had met over 150 people over the last few days, who are being traced. "The MLA and 27 others are being treated at different hospitals in the city after testing COVID-19 positive," the

official said.

According to the official, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 29 people in Bhopal.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading