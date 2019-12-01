Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ex-BJP MLA's Son Booked for 'Inappropriately Touching' Telugu Actor at Hyderabad Hotel

The incident took place during the wee hours of the day and the actor has alleged that the Ashish Goud and along with some other men misbehaved with her and her friends at the hotel.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ex-BJP MLA's Son Booked for 'Inappropriately Touching' Telugu Actor at Hyderabad Hotel
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Former MLA and BJP leader T Nandeeswar Goud's son Ashish Goud was booked for allegedly harassing a Telugu actor at a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident took place during the wee hours of the day and the actor has alleged that the Ashish and along with some other men misbehaved with her and her friends at the hotel.

In the complaint filed at Madhapur police station, the woman has stated that he touched them inappropriately and used vulgar language. She further said that the accused had tried to threaten them physically by throwing glass bottles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram