Ex-BJP MLA's Son Booked for 'Inappropriately Touching' Telugu Actor at Hyderabad Hotel
The incident took place during the wee hours of the day and the actor has alleged that the Ashish Goud and along with some other men misbehaved with her and her friends at the hotel.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Former MLA and BJP leader T Nandeeswar Goud's son Ashish Goud was booked for allegedly harassing a Telugu actor at a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday.
In the complaint filed at Madhapur police station, the woman has stated that he touched them inappropriately and used vulgar language. She further said that the accused had tried to threaten them physically by throwing glass bottles.
