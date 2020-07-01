Ex-BSNL Employee and Activist Rehana Fathima Asked to Vacate Official Quarters in Kochi

State-run BSNL has directed its former employee and activist Rehana Fathima to vacate its official residential quarters in Kochi, citing the police raid at her house post the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police raided her house, an official accommodation of BSNL, after a case was registered under POCSO for making her minor children paint on her naked body and posting the video of the same on social media.

Citing the raid on the house, the notice by BSNL said: "The above image tarnished the image of BSNL. Hence, you are instructed to vacate the quarter within 30 days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which further proceedings will be initiated for eviction."

The notice dated June 27 also noted that she was given compulsory retirement with effect from May 11, 2020 as a part of "disciplinary proceedings". It said that as she was not an employee with the PSU anymore, she was ineligible to occupy the accommodation with effect from May 11.

Fathima last week moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail post the registration of the case under POCSO.

Before her dismissal, Fathima was under suspension from service for 18 months following her arrest in November 2018 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her social media posts.

Fathima had made national headlines when she tried to enter the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court in September 2018 allowed women in the age group of 10-50 years to enter the shrine. She, however, had to retreat following protests.