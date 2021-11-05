Ex-CBI Biggie Who Probed Commonwealth Corruption to Replace Wankhede as Head of Aryan Khan Case

Sanjay Singh, a former CBI officer who is now serving in the Narcotics Control Bureau, has replaced Sameer Wankhede as the probing officer of the Aryan Khan case. Wankhede was removed from the post by the NCB on Friday a week after the agency launched a probe into the allegations of bribery and extortion against him.

Singh, an ace IPS officer of the 1996 batch, is known to be less of a speaker. “Sanjay remains silent and speaks less. He has probed various cases during his CBI stint before joining the NCB," one of his batchmates told News18.

He graduated from Delhi’s Hindu College.

During his seven years of CBI stint, he probed various important corruption cases, including that of Commonwealth Games, Medical Council of India and CRPF recruitment, among others.

“The officer never misuses his government vehicle apart from official use. Besides, he avoids putting three stars on his car’s number plate and security also. He was once offered security but he refused," an NCB official said.

An ADG rank officer, who was with Singh in CBI, told News18 that he is “one of the finest Investigators we had”. “Singh was a favourite of then-Director CBI as well and posted at a very sensitive position," he added.

The officer had also served as Commissioner Bhubaneswar, Additional DG Odisha and made several changes in the system.

Recently, this year, Singh was appointed as Deputy DG Operations of the NCB. He would hold the post, for a period up to January 31, 2025, which is the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, top sources in Delhi told CNN-News18 that an order taking Wankhede off the probe has already been issued and that the NCB Director General has also decided to transfer five other high-profile cases from the anti-drug agency’s Mumbai zonal unit to its central team.

