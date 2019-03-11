English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former CBI Boss Rakesh Asthana, NIA Chief YC Modi Get Top Pay Scale
Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief YC Modi and Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Dewal - all 1984-batch IPS officers were given the top pay scale.
File photo of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, who hogged the headlines due to his bitter fight with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, along with the head of National Investigation Agency (NIA) YC Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.
SS Deswal, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale. All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
