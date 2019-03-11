Former CBI Boss Rakesh Asthana, NIA Chief YC Modi Get Top Pay Scale

: Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, who hogged the headlines due to his bitter fight with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, along with the head of National Investigation Agency (NIA) YC Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.SS Deswal, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale. All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.