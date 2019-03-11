LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Former CBI Boss Rakesh Asthana, NIA Chief YC Modi Get Top Pay Scale

Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief YC Modi and Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Dewal - all 1984-batch IPS officers were given the top pay scale.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former CBI Boss Rakesh Asthana, NIA Chief YC Modi Get Top Pay Scale
File photo of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, who hogged the headlines due to his bitter fight with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, along with the head of National Investigation Agency (NIA) YC Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.

SS Deswal, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale. All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram