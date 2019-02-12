Can’t Dream of Violating Orders: CBI's Nageswara Rao Says Sorry to Supreme Court After Rap

In the dock over transferring the senior most investigating officer of the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, former interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao has tendered his unconditional apology before the Supreme Court and said he “cannot even dream of violating the court orders”.Submitting his affidavit pursuant to a show cause notice by the top court, Rao said he realises that he should not have issued the order of relieving investigating officer AK Sharma without the court’s permission.“I sincerely realise my mistake, and while tendering my unqualified and unconditional apology specifically, I state that I have willfully not violated the orders of this Hon’ble court, as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing the orders of this Hon’ble court,” stated Rao’s affidavit, filed after the court order last week.On February 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had come down heavily on Rao as well as the in-charge of the Director of Prosecution in transferring Sharma despite there being two categorical orders by the apex court, prohibiting transfer of Sharma without the court’s permission.But on January 17, CBI joint director Sharma was appointed as the additional director general in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the records adduced before the bench showed that both Rao, who was then discharging duties as the CBI chief, and in-charge of the director of prosecution Bhasuran S, had opined in favour of relieving Sharma from the Muzaffarpur case.Sharma was shifted out as part of the overnight mass transfer that followed the public feud between the agency's former chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.The bench, in its order on February 7, recorded that Rao and Bhasuran have prima facie committed contempt of court and that they should be hauled up for violating its directives. The court also remarked that it appeared Rao did not care to inform the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet about the restraint order.While summoning Rao and Bhasuran on Tuesday, the bench had further asked the present CBI director to submit a list of all the officers involved in the transfer of Sharma in breach of the court orders. “You have played with our orders. God help you,” the CJI had then observed.A day before he has to show up in the court, Rao has filed his affidavit to purge the contempt. “I unhesitatingly accept my mistake and tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology to this Hon’ble court. I most respectfully pray that this Hon’ble court may be graciously pleased to accept the same,” reads Rao’s affidavit.He added that the impugned action was not out of his deliberate or disobedient intent and that he never had the intention to undermine the majesty of the Supreme Court or flout its orders.Bhasuran, additional legal advisor, also submitted his unconditional apology and requested the bench to accept it.The top court will hear the case on Tuesday.