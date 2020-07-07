INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ex-CEO of Co-op Bank in Karnataka Found Dead, Cops Suspect Suicide

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Vasudeva Maiya, the former CEO of the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank was found dead inside the vehicle, which was parked by the roadside near Subramanyapura.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
The former chief executive officer of a city-based cooperative bank was found dead in his car here, in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Vasudeva Maiya, the former CEO of the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank was found dead inside the vehicle, which was

parked by the roadside near Subramanyapura on Monday night. Recently, the Anti Corruption Bureau had raided the

office and residence of Maiya and a few other executives of the bank suspecting their role in alleged financial fraud in the financial institution.

Though the police suspected that it could be a case of suicide by consuming poison, they said the actual cause of

death would be known after the detailed investigation. The cooperative bank's 'irregularities' came to light in

January this year when the Reserve Bank of India stopped all the businesses of the bank and imposed restrictions on

withdrawal.

Following the restrictions, scores of investors thronged the bank, which was a reminder of the plight of the depositors in the scam tainted PMC Bank in Mumbai. Subsequently, the ACB expedited its investigation into

the alleged irregularities.

