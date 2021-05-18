Ex-Congress Minister Booked for Abetment of Suicide a Day After His Woman Friend Hangs Self at His Residence

Politics has heated up in Madhya Pradesh after police has registered a case of abetment of suicide against a sitting MLA of Congress party who was a cabinet minister in Kamal Nath government.

The MLA in question Umang Singhar, who represents Gandhwani (Dhar) in MP assembly, has demanded magisterial probe into the suicide of his woman friend at his residence on Sunday.

Ruling BJP has alleged that breaking ‘vachan’ (promises) is an old habit of the Congress party.

Party spokesperson Neha Bagga said, “The suicide note recovered by the police clearly indicates that the woman was allured into a love affair on the promise of being together for whole life when this did not happen, she died or was killed?”

In the suicide note, the woman had claimed that she was upset with the short-tempered nature of the MLA who in turn had expressed shock over the death of the woman calling her ‘a very good friend’. However, the woman hadn’t named anyone as responsible for her ‘suicide’. A native of Ambala in Haryana, Sonia Bhardwaj allegedly died by suicide at the residence of Congress MLA Singhar in Bhopal on Sunday.

Bharadwaj, who was married twice in the past and reportedly came in touch with the MLA through a matrimonial portal, was living at Singhar’s bungalow in Bhopal for over a month.

Meanwhile, Sonia’s mother and her son who reached Bhopal to take part in the funeral of the woman on Monday had met Singhar at the crematorium but did not point any finger at the MLA saying they are clueless as to why the woman took the extreme step.

Speaking on the matter, Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the matter is under probe and things will be clear once the inquiry is complete.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Congress leader and former forest minister Umang Singhar late on Monday evening by Shahpura police in Bhopal.

Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal, said the domestic help who lived at Singhar’s residence and his wife were questioned.

“All witnesses are being questioned. Postmortem was done and the report is awaited. Statements of the woman’s mother and son were also recorded. Further investigation is underway," he said.

“The FIR has been registered against Singhar under IPC Section 306 for abetment of suicide," he added.

Singhar in the letter written to IG Bhopal has challenged that registration of FIR against him in the death of his friend. Among others he also referred to the case of Arnab Goswami and the Government of Maharashtra for pressing his point. He also demanded that FIR should not be lodged for the sake of it and urged the police officer for a fair and impartial probe first, promising all possible cooperation to the police.

Aryan Bharadwaj, son of the deceased, speaking to the News18 demanded from the state government that the FIR lodged against the minister (Umang Singhar) should be withdrawn. “After my mother’s death, he is my guardian now. I and my maternal grandmother don’t suspect him. Our family should be left alone, said the young son of the deceased who earlier had claimed that the death came as a shock to his family as they had no idea about any pressure on her mother,” he said.

