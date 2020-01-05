Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ex-CRPF DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Appointed Advisor to J&K Lt Governor

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar superannuated as the CRPF Director General (DG) on December 31 last year after heading the 3.25 lakh personnel force for over two and a half years.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
Ex-CRPF DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Appointed Advisor to J&K Lt Governor
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who recently retired as the CRPF DG, has been appointed as an advisor to the Lt Governor of Jammu-Kashmir, an official spokesperson for the Union Territory said on Sunday.

Bhatnagar is a 1983-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

He superannuated as the CRPF Director General (DG) on December 31 last year after heading the 3.25 lakh personnel force for over two and a half years.

"The Advisor shall assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in effective discharge of his functions," the spokesperson said.

"The appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge," he said.

G C Murmu, an IAS officer, is the LG of Jammu Kashmir UT since its creation on October 31 last year.

