Ex-Delhi Cop Held for Posing as Sub-Inspector, Threatening to 'Shoot' Anti- CAA Protesters in Video
In the 16-minute video clip, Tyagi is seen sitting in a car wearing a police uniform and claiming to be a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police.
(Image for representation only)
New Delhi: A 43-year-old former police constable has been arrested for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he, posing a sub-inspector, issued threats to anti-citizenship law protesters, police said on Sunday.
Rakesh Tyagi, who took VRS from Delhi Police in 2014, was arrested from his residence in Uttam Nagar on Friday, they said.
In the video uploaded by him on social media recently, he impersonated as a senior police officer and threatened to "shoot the protesters" if they pelted stones at policemen.
The video has since gone viral.
"Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorisedly.... Taking suo motu cognizance, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered. Accused has been arrested following due procedure," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).
The man deleted the video from his Facebook account later and the police found the video through WhatsApp.
Tyagi was released on bail later.
