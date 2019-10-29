Take the pledge to vote

Ex-delivery Boys Transfer Rs 23 Lakh from Retired DRDO Official's Account, Arrested

Police recovered Rs 35,000 and one motorcycle from their possession and seized Rs 15 lakh in various bank accounts.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
Ex-delivery Boys Transfer Rs 23 Lakh from Retired DRDO Official's Account, Arrested
New Delhi: Two former delivery boys have been arrested in connection with fraudulently transferring nearly Rs 23 lakh from the account of a retired DRDO official in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Tuesday.

They were identified as Sandeep Kumar (24), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, and Jitender Kumar (19), a resident of East of Kailash, they said.

According to the police, the 80-year-old retired DRDO officer had lodged a report against two fraudulent bank transactions from his account to the tune of Rs 23 lakh.

During investigation, police analysed the victim's account and found that Rs 22,92,000 was fraudulently debited to the account of Sandeep Kumar, a senior police officer said.

On October 23, police raided the house of Sandeep and apprehended him, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

On his instance, Jitender Kumar was nabbed from Garhi village last week, he said.

Interrogation revealed that Jitender's brother, Dharmender, was the mastermind behind the incident. He had hatched the plan with Ghyansham, the driver of the victim, and roped in Jitender, Sandeep, Shravan and Rajesh, the DCP said.

Ghyansham provided the bank details of his employer to Dharmender. He took the victim's mobile phone on the pretext of helping him and provided the OTP to Dharmender. Thereafter, Dharmender transferred the money through online banking, police said.

Police recovered Rs 35,000 and one motorcycle from their possession and seized Rs 15 lakh in various bank accounts, they said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused persons.

