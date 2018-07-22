English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ex-delivery Man Uses Amazon Staffer to Collect Returned Items From Customers, Sells Them at Gaffar Market
Police said a current employee of the company, who allegedly used to provide the accused details about the customers who wished to return their product for some reasons, was also arrested.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: An Amazon employee and a former delivery man for the e-commerce major were arrested for allegedly cheating the company and customers by collecting items they wished to return before authorised personnel could take back the product, the police said on Sunday.
They said a current employee of the company, who allegedly used to provide the accused details about the customers who wished to return their product for some reasons, was also arrested.
On July 21, a complaint was filed by Ambika Saraf, an authorised representative of Amazon branch at Nehru Place, alleging that a fake delivery boy had collected delivered camera from their customer Ganganpreet Singh, who wished to return the article, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said.
The customer received a call from Gaurav, who impersonated a delivery boy, to collect the camera, the officer said.
In the meantime, Amazon's authorised delivery man Jasvinder Singh, also called and came to collect the same camera.
Subsequently, Gaurav was arrested when he came to collect the camera at Dwarka's shop no 4 in the sector-10 market, the officer said.
During investigation, the accused revealed that he had worked as a delivery boy between 2015 to February 2018 at Amazon branch in Laurence Road area where a person named Raju Singh was his store manager, he added.
The accused was jobless after he quit, so he contacted Raju, who agreed to pass on the details of customers who wished to return their items, the officer added.
The accused would then collect the article from customers before the authorised delivery boy could arrive, he added.
On July 20, the accused alleged cheated a customer named Sanjay Kumar Bansal, a resident of Surya Apartment in sector-6, by collecting his mobile phone worth Rs 36,000, the DCP said.
Gaurav revealed that he has cheated several customers this way and used to sell these mobile phones and laptops in Gaffar market, he added.
Both Gaurav and Raju used to share the amount received from stolen articles, the police said.
On Gaurav's instance, Raju Singh was also arrested. Meanwhile, police are trying to recover the stolen mobiles and laptops, he added.
