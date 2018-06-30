English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ex-deputy Mayor of Lucknow, 3 Others Get Life for Aliganj Fake Encounter
Image for representation.
Lucknow: A local court on Friday sentenced former deputy mayor of Lucknow and three others to life imprisonment for their involvement in a fake police encounter in Aliganj area around 24 years ago, in which a person was killed.
The then station officer of Aliganj, D D S Rathore and constable Munshilal were also charge sheeted in the case, but they died during trial.
Awarding the punishment, the court said the prosecution has succeeded to prove that the four were involved in the fake encounter.
Aliganj police had claimed that it had gunned down a gangster Gopal Mishra on February 26, 1994 in an encounter. The then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh had directed the CB-CID on December 11, 1997 to register an FIR in the case.
In its probe, the CB-CID found that it was a fake encounter and submitted the charge sheet against all the accused under various sections of IPC and the Arms Act.
The court framed charges against the accused on October 7, 2008 and started the trial. The prosecution produced 13 witnesses, including the mother of the deceased who was an eyewitness.
According to the prosecution, Ashok was involved in the construction business and had built a complex in Aliganj. Influenced by him, Gopal also started to live with him.
Later Gopal also wanted to construct a complex on a land which Ashok had eyed, it said.
On the day of the incident, a police team raided Gopal's house. Ashok Mishra and Abhay Seth were with the police team. The police shot dead Gopal and planted a fake country-made pistol which was provided by Ashok, the prosecution added.
