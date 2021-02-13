Ex-DU Professor GN Saibaba, in Nagpur Jail for Maoist Links, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Saibaba was tested for coronavirus on Thursday after he complained of cold, cough and fever. His report came on Friday, The Indian Express quoted Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre as saying.

"We have sent him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a check-up and once back in jail, we will treat him here in the jail itself like we have treated other inmates,” Kumre said.

Saibaba is wheelchair-bound with 90 per cent physical disabilities. In 2017, a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli had convicted him and four others for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur jail.