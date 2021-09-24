Ex-Dy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s 42-foot-tall Statue to be Erected on Delhi-Mumbai Highway

Former Deputy Prime Minister Late Chaudhary Devi Lal’s tallest statue will be erected on the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Hilalpur village in Nuh district of Haryana on September 25. The statue will be 42-foot tall. On Thursday, while attending a press conference in Chandigarh, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala shared this information.

During the interaction with media, Digvijay also took a dig at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying, “Seeing the situation of Captain Amarinder in Punjab, Bhupinder is worried."

Digvijay said that under the leadership of the party’s national president Dr Ajay Singh Chautala, a 42 feet high statue of Devi Lal will be erected on the Delhi-Mumbai highway, in Hilalpur village of Nuh district on Sunday. It will be the largest statue of Chaudhary Devi Lal.

“We will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jan Nayak Ch. Devi Lal across the country and the state. We all should remember Jannayak Late Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji on his birth anniversary. Messiahs like Devilal Ji cannot be confined to a single party. The people should follow the path shown by him. The leaders who play politics in the name of Devi Lal should go forward and follow his policies." According to party sources, several programs will also be organized on the district and block levels.

When asked about the former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Digvijay took a dig and said, “Bhupinder Ji is worried after the chair of Captain Amarinder Singh has gone in Punjab. If this is the condition of a strong leader like Captain Amarinder Singh in Congress in front of Congress high command Sonia-Rahul Gandhi, then it’s time for Hooda to worry.”

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday where many MLAs were missing. Gradually, all the MLAs will move away from Bhupinder Singh Hooda and he will be left alone. His political career has come to an end,” he added.

