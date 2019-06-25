Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ex-Goa AAP Leader Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Online Stalker

Cecille Rodrigues said that the accused had harassed, irritated and stalked her using lewd and vulgar comments on Facebook and Whatsapp.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ex-Goa AAP Leader Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Online Stalker
Cecille Rodrigues, ex-AAP leader (File Photo - Twitter)
Loading...

Panaji: A former AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader from Goa has filed a complaint against an online stalker, claiming she has been stalked and sexually harassed on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The complainant Cecille Rodrigues, who was also a first runner-up in the reality dance show 'Super Mom' in 2013, posted an online video, where she has narrated the harassment meted out to her. The post has gone viral.

In the complaint, which was filed late on Monday at a police station, Rodrigues said that the accused had called her to enquire about Zumba classes which she conducts and after that started "harassing, irritating and stalking her with several messages using lewd and vulgar comments on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp".

"Initially, considering I was extremely pre-occupied, I did not read all his messages and in fact ignored most of his comments, thinking he was just another fan I didn't know," the complaint states, adding that she fears for the safety of her minor son.

Rodrigues claims in her complaint that she was forced to approach the police, when on June 22, the accused began harassing her "on WhatsApp in the wee hours of the night, using lewd and vulgar comments".

Rodrigues had contested from the Taleigao Assembly constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections, in which she secured a third place with 1,976 votes.

Goa Police spokesperson said that women's police station officials are conducting a preliminary enquiry into Rodrigues' complaint.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram