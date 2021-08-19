Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, Aged 86, Takes Class 10 English Exam

Former Haryana chief minister INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday appeared for his class 10 supplementary English examination. The exam was conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, on August 18. Though Chautala had passed the matriculation, he needed to clear a mandatory language paper to pursue further studies.

The former CM took his exam at the centre of examination in room number 13, Arya Girls Senior Secondary school in Sirsa town. Chautala also requested a writer from the education department for the examination. A class 9 girl student was allotted as a writer to assist the 86-year-old since he had an injury in his hand. After completing the examination in two hours Chautala came out of the examination centre all smiles. He refused to interact with the media waiting outside the examination centre.

The former Chief Minister had, earlier this year, appeared for the class 12 examination and was declared pass by Haryana Board without holding the examinations due to the COVID-19 crisis. But his result was kept on hold. As per the rule of the Board to clear class 12, Chautala had to pass a language paper in matriculation to pursue further studies. So, to get his Class 12 result cleared and released, the former CM sat for the Class 10 examination on Wednesday.

In 2017, the former Chief Minister had passed the Class 10 examination from the National Institute of Open School. At that time, he was 82-years-old. He secured 53.4 percent marks in Science, Social Studies, Urdu, Indian Culture and Heritage.

Chautala studied for Class 10 examinations in Tihar Jail while serving his sentence in the JBT recruitment scam case in 2013 to July 2, 2021.

