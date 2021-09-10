Ex-HNLC Leader Death: Meghalaya Groups Stage Surprise 'Knife Surrender' Protest at Secretariat

The Sur Ki Nong Mawlai or the Voice of the people of Mawlai on Friday staged a surprise ‘knife surrender’ protest in front of the Meghalaya Secretariat in Shillong. The group demanded the state government to immediately suspend the top police officials for a free and fair investigation into the alleged killing of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

Several knives were dumped at the gate of the Secretariat by leaders of the Sur Ki Nong Mawlai amid tight security. The surprise protest was also held during the first day of the Assembly’s autumn session.

It was also followed by a sit-in-demonstration with protesters displaying placards and shouting anti-government slogans. Some of the placards read “The MDA govt should immediately suspend the three top cops – the DGP, SP of East Jaintia Hills and SP Traffic Shillong” and “We want justice for Cheristerfield Thangkhiew”

Speaking at the sidelines of the protest, HYC leader Donbok Kharlyngdoh slammed the Conrad K Sangma-led government for its indifferent attitude towards the demand of the people to suspend the top police officials.

“The public cannot understand why the chief minister is delaying to take action and immediately suspend the three police officials but instead insisting to wait on the inquiry report,” he said.

The demand was also made after the people of Mawlai refused to accept the police side of the story claiming that Thangkhiew was trying to attack the police team with a knife before one of them open fired at him during the raid conducted on August 13 early morning.

Kharlyngdoh said that the demand for suspension is not something that the state government or the chief minister cannot do.

“We strongly demand the top officials of the police department to be suspended immediately to allow investigation into the incident without any influences from those in power,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marbud Dkhar appealed to all political parties to pressurize the Chief Minister into announcing the suspension of the top police officials on the floor of the House during the current autumn session of the Assembly.

“We also send a clear message that we will continue to come out to the street and surrender more knives every day till the state government is ready to respect and listen to the voice of the people which is to suspend the said police officials,” Dkhar said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday had said that he would examine if there is a need to call the people spearheading the ongoing protests demanding free and fair investigation into the alleged killing of the former HNLC general secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

“We will examine the matter,” Sangma told reporters while reacting to a query if the government would call the protesters for talks on the issue.

When asked, the Chief Minister refused to comment and said, “…accordingly whatever provisions are there the law will take its own course.”

He also reminded that the government has already made its stand very clear on the demand of the people.

“My stand is very clear, I have made a statement two days back that the judicial inquiry is on and until the judicial inquiry is not completed there is no question of taking any action because it will be unfair, the judicial inquiry will bring out the facts when the facts come out then we will take decision,” Sangma maintained.

OPPOSITION SLAMS GOVT

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday slammed the Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government for its failure to handle the law and order situation in the state.

“They should know how to handle the situation and ensure there is complete peace prevailing in the state. Peace is paramount and the government is responsible to create that enabling environment to ensure peace in the state and sustain it,” Mukul said.

He however said that the state has been facing lawlessness ever since the MDA government took over in 2018.

“After the incumbent government took charge on March 6, 2018, one after another how they have landed up the state to be in such a mess because of not being able to handle the situations, there is a flip-flop in every occasion when the government needed to respond to a given situation and take cease of the situation when they were required to restore peace they failed,” he said.

The former Chief Minister further pointed out that three years have lapsed ever since the Them-Iew Mawlong incident took place, yet the lane still remains closed.

“…that road which is closed since 2018 has not been open, that means they have not solved the problem also,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the state government had constituted a High-level Committee headed by the deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong to find a feasible solution for relocation of the Sweeper’s Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

Mukul also reminded that it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure peace and tranquility in the state.

“(However) whenever there have been challenges associated with anything to do with law and order, have they demonstrated their focus, sincerity and commitment?” he asked.

