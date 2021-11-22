Ex-Howrah Deputy Mayor's Daughter-in-Law Arrested On Charges of Child Trafficking In Howrah

A big child trafficking racket was busted in Salkia, Howrah. The owner of the private child centre is the daughter-in-law of the former deputy mayor of Howrah municipality. Police have arrested 9 people including homeowner Gitashree Adhikari in this incident. At least 20 children have been rescued from the Salkia home centre. Howrah Police have also interrogated Minati Adhikari, former deputy mayor of Howrah.

According to police sources, a family adopted a 9-year-old girl from that adoption centre in Babudanga area of ​​Salkia two and a half years ago. But a few days ago, the girl complained to her adoptive parents that she had been sexually abused inside the home centre. The couple then lodged a complaint with the Howrah Women’s Police Station. Police then started an investigation. Based on the allegations, a joint team of police, detectives and the Child Welfare Department raided the Child adoption Centre in the Mali Panchghara police station area on Friday night.

Allegedly, the number of children inside did not match with the documents in the home during the search. Allegedly, more children are being kept there at home, according to official records. After that, the police and government officials started interrogating Gitashree, the owner of the centre. That’s when she started talking incoherently. Investigators confirmed that children were being trafficked from home then the police arrested Gitashree, the owner of the Child Centre. After that, the police arrested eight more people one by one.

The locals also complained that people from abroad used to come there. Gitashree and her husband introduced themselves as their friends. The locals also claimed that there were parties also organized inside the centre. A local resident said no one was ever allowed inside the centre from outside. At least 20 children were rescued from the Centre and sent to a safe home.

Investigators estimate that many children were brought in and sold for millions. Not only that, but Gitashree also easily take out the birth certificates of the children required for adoption from Howrah Municipality. Because Gitashree’s mother-in-law was the deputy mayor of Howrah municipality. Police confirmed that the home staff was also aware of the child trafficking. There have even been allegations of sexual abuse of regular children inside the home centre. West Bengal Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja said that strict action would be taken against those accused.

Police produced the accused in Howrah court. A case has been filed against them under POCSO Act. The court ordered police custody of the detainees. Police said that, further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the non-governmental organisation (NGO) has links with inter-state child-trafficking rackets.

