Ex-HP Minister Shyama Sharma Passes Away, COVID-19 Positive Report Arrives After Death

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that test report of samples collected form Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive.

Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital. The report came out COVID-19 positive after her death, he added. The 70-year-old former minister was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, the BJP spokesperson said.

BJP national president J P Nadda, the party’s state unit chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Union minister Anurag Thakur, among others expressed grief over her demise.

