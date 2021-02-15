Ex-Husband's Relatives Make MP Tribal Woman Carry Kin on Shoulder for 3 kms to Humiliate Her

A tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulder for three kilometres while being hit by men carrying sticks and bats marching alongside her.

The shocking incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district, NDTV reported.

A video of the horrific incident went viral, which shows the woman walking on as villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats march follow her, laughing and taking pleasure in her humiliation and pain. Some hit her with the sticks and bats when she slows down.

Police said they have a registered a case based on the incident and four accused have been arrested. The woman's complaint states that she had separated from her husband by mutual consent, and was in a relationship with another man.

But last week, some members of her former husband's family accompanied by others from the village came to the victim's home and kidnapped her, and forced her to carry out the humiliating task.

Such cases have emerged previously in the state, as well. In July last year, a woman from Jhabua district was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders after being accused of having an affair.