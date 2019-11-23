Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ex-IPS Officer MK Das Appointed Special Police Observer for Jharkhand Polls, Says CEC

MK Das was asked about the steps the poll panel was taking for smooth conduct of the five-phase elections in the aftermath of the attack of armed insurgents in the state.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ex-IPS Officer MK Das Appointed Special Police Observer for Jharkhand Polls, Says CEC
Representative image.

New Delhi: In the aftermath of a Naxal attack on policemen in Jharkhand, the Election Commission on Friday appointed former IPS officer MK Das as special police observer for the assembly polls in the state, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

He said Das will reach Jharkhand on Saturday to take up his new responsibility.

"Former IPS officer MK Das has been appointed as special police observer for Jharkhand," Arora told PTI.

He was asked about the steps the poll panel was taking for smooth conduct of the five-phase elections in the aftermath of the attack.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in a Naxal attack in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Friday. The attack by armed insurgents happened about 8:30 pm when the police party was on patrol duty.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said Das, a former director general of Manipur Police, was deployed as a special observer for Tripura and Mizoram in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram