English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt's Bail Plea in 2-decade-old Drug Seizure Case Rejected
The former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer had approached the high court after a sessions court in Banaskantha district turned down his bail plea in December last year.
File photo of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with a two-decade-old drug seizure case.
Justice Sonia Gokani refused to grant relief to Bhatt, who is behind the bars since September last year in connection with a 23-year-old drug seizure case.
The former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer had approached the high court after a sessions court in Banaskantha district turned down his bail plea in December last year.
Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was a superintendent of police in Banaskantha district in 1996.
The district police under Bhatt had arrested one Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer, in 1996, claiming that they have seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where the latter was staying.
However, the Rajasthan police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in Rajasthan.
Former police inspector I B Vyas moved the Gujarat High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.
In June last year, the high court handed over the probe to the state CID, and Bhatt was arrested in September.
Justice Sonia Gokani refused to grant relief to Bhatt, who is behind the bars since September last year in connection with a 23-year-old drug seizure case.
The former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer had approached the high court after a sessions court in Banaskantha district turned down his bail plea in December last year.
Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was a superintendent of police in Banaskantha district in 1996.
The district police under Bhatt had arrested one Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer, in 1996, claiming that they have seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where the latter was staying.
However, the Rajasthan police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in Rajasthan.
Former police inspector I B Vyas moved the Gujarat High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.
In June last year, the high court handed over the probe to the state CID, and Bhatt was arrested in September.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
- Did VAR Get Big Calls Right? Debate Rages on After Champions League Drama
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- ‘GAYAB HO GAYA' : Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over "Stolen" Rafale Documents
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results