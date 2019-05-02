English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar Awarded France's Highest Civilian Honour
AS Kumar was awarded the honour for fostering the historic and ambitious space cooperation between India and France.
Ex-ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar along with then ISRO Chairman (elect) K Sivan and other officials during a press conference after the successful launch of PSLV-C40 from the first launch pad at Sriharikota, in 2018 (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar was Thursday conferred with France's highest civilian award - Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Lgion d'Honneur - for his contribution to India-France space cooperation.
According to an official statement, on behalf of the President of France, Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler conferred Kumar with the highest civilian honour of France.
Jean-Yves Le Gall, Chairman of CNES, the French space agency, was present at the special investiture ceremony held at the Residence of France here, it said.
"France's highest civilian honour comes in recognition of A S Kiran Kumar's invaluable contribution to the development of India-France space cooperation," the statement said.
Throughout his career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including as its chairman from 2015 to 2018, Kumar fostered the historic and ambitious space cooperation between India and France.
He directly contributed to making it cooperation of peoples as well as one of the cornerstones of Indo-French strategic partnership, it said.
Created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Ordre national de la Lgion d'Honneur (National Order of the Legion of Honour) is the highest civilian award given by the French for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipient.
The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Ordre national de la Lgion d'Honneur.
According to an official statement, on behalf of the President of France, Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler conferred Kumar with the highest civilian honour of France.
Jean-Yves Le Gall, Chairman of CNES, the French space agency, was present at the special investiture ceremony held at the Residence of France here, it said.
"France's highest civilian honour comes in recognition of A S Kiran Kumar's invaluable contribution to the development of India-France space cooperation," the statement said.
Throughout his career at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including as its chairman from 2015 to 2018, Kumar fostered the historic and ambitious space cooperation between India and France.
He directly contributed to making it cooperation of peoples as well as one of the cornerstones of Indo-French strategic partnership, it said.
Created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Ordre national de la Lgion d'Honneur (National Order of the Legion of Honour) is the highest civilian award given by the French for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipient.
The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Ordre national de la Lgion d'Honneur.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
- Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results