English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ex-Judge Joins Congress, Supreme Court Removes Him from Panel to Settle Maharashtra Disputes
The judges on the bench smiled when the state counsel handed over the letter, apprising the bench of Thipsay joining the political party.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Faced with an unusual situation, the Supreme Court had to remove a retired judge from a panel to mediate disputes between the Maharashtra government and state co-operative Bank after he joined a political party.
The court freed retired Bombay High Court judge Abhay M Thipsay as the state government informed it that he has joined the Congress.
The judges on the bench smiled when the state counsel handed over the letter, apprising the bench of Thipsay joining the political party.
"What! He has joined a political party. It doesn't happen very often. Show us the letter," remarked the bench when the counsel expressed difficulty in issuing a formal notification for setting up the claims committee.
Thipsay was nominated as the judicial member on the claims committee to mediate fiscal disputes between the state government and Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd.
He, along with another expert to be nominated by the Reserve Bank of India, was given the task to settle rows over amounts payable by the state government to the bank by an order of the court in April.
But in June, Thipsay joined the Congress to "fight rising fascism and intolerance", and he was welcomed to the party fold by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a formal event.
On being informed about this development, the bench then decided to nominate retired chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court SJ Vazifdar as the new member of the committee.
"A letter dated 9th July, 2018 has been placed before us which would go to show as Justice Abhay M Thipsay, in the meantime, has joined a political party...we hereby appoint Shri Justice SJ Vazifdar, former Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court as a member of the claims committee," stated the court order.
Also Watch
The court freed retired Bombay High Court judge Abhay M Thipsay as the state government informed it that he has joined the Congress.
The judges on the bench smiled when the state counsel handed over the letter, apprising the bench of Thipsay joining the political party.
"What! He has joined a political party. It doesn't happen very often. Show us the letter," remarked the bench when the counsel expressed difficulty in issuing a formal notification for setting up the claims committee.
Thipsay was nominated as the judicial member on the claims committee to mediate fiscal disputes between the state government and Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd.
He, along with another expert to be nominated by the Reserve Bank of India, was given the task to settle rows over amounts payable by the state government to the bank by an order of the court in April.
But in June, Thipsay joined the Congress to "fight rising fascism and intolerance", and he was welcomed to the party fold by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a formal event.
On being informed about this development, the bench then decided to nominate retired chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court SJ Vazifdar as the new member of the committee.
"A letter dated 9th July, 2018 has been placed before us which would go to show as Justice Abhay M Thipsay, in the meantime, has joined a political party...we hereby appoint Shri Justice SJ Vazifdar, former Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court as a member of the claims committee," stated the court order.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
- Confirmed: TV Sensation Downton Abbey Being Adapted for Big Screen