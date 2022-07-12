CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ex-Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy Tests Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Ex-Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy Tests Positive for Covid-19

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 09:03 IST

Bangalore

H D Kumaraswamy Tests Positive for Covid-19 (File photo: PTI)

H D Kumaraswamy Tests Positive for Covid-19 (File photo: PTI)

The former CM is currently under home isolation and is undergoing treatment.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation.

“Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment,” the JD(S) second-in-command tweeted. He added that as per doctor’s advice, he will undergo treatment at home for next 10 days.

“I appeal all not to visit me. Please do not mean it otherwise. I also request those who came in contact with me in the 3-4 days to get tested for Covid without fail,” he said.

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 09:03 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 09:03 IST