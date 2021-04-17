india

Ex-Karnataka CM, JDS Leader HD Kumaraswamy Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)

For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. “I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.

first published:April 17, 2021, 12:01 IST