Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday and will visit Shivamogga and Belagavi to launch multiple development projects, including the inauguration of Shivamogga airport,

Named after noted Kannada poet and Jnanpith awardee Mahakavi Kuvempu, the airport has been a dream project of Lingayat strongman and Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

BJP claims that the airport will enhance connectivity and spur regional development. February 27 is a big day for BJP as it also marks the 80th birthday of the tallest Lingayat leader, and Shivamogga is his bastion.

Excited about the airport inauguration, Yediyurappa has said that February 27 will be close to his heart as Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport.

“PM Narendra Modi said I will come on your birthday and inaugurate the Shivamogg airport, and it will be an unforgettable moment for me. In the future, whenever someone asks me about my best moment, it will be the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport by PM himself on my big day", he Yediyurappa.

The airport triggered a controversy after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Shivamogga airport would be named after BS Yediyurappa. The former chief minister said the airport should be named after the revered poet.

Highlights of the airport

● The airport is built on 775 acres of land.

● The new airport is developed at around Rs 450 crore.

● The Shivamogga airport is set to become the second-largest international airport in the state after the capital city.

● The airport’s passenger terminal building can handle around 300 passengers per hour.

● The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

● It is built under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme by the central government and has the second-largest runway in the state.

● Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft will be the first to land at the airport.

Shivamogga airport has struggled to stand tall since the project was proposed several years ago. In 2019, after BJP came to power after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, the saffron party-led government first released Rs 45 crores for the work. In June 2020, Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the construction of the airport’s first phase worth Rs 220 crore.

The 79-year-old stalwart leader who served as an MLA for over three decades and played a crucial role in making BJP a strong political party in the southern state will always be remembered for his contribution to the Malnad region.

However, Yediyurappa on Friday said that even after formally announcing his retirement from electoral politics, he would remain a staunch BJP worker and continue to work hard to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

