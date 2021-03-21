india

Ex-Karnataka Minister Says Received Letter Threatening to Kill Her and 3 Others
1-MIN READ

Ex-Karnataka Minister Says Received Letter Threatening to Kill Her and 3 Others

Representative image

Naik said she received a letter on Saturday in which it was stated that she would be murdered along with Ravi, actor Shivaraj Kumar and a journalist.

Former Karnataka minister and litterateur B T Lalitha Naik on Sunday claimed to have received a letter threatening to kill her and three others including BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. During a ceremony to felicitate Congress leader H M Revanna, Naik said she received a letter on Saturday in which it was stated that she would be murdered along with Ravi, actor Shivaraj Kumar and a journalist.

“I received a letter in which it is written that I will be murdered on May 1. Besides me a journalist, Shivaraj Kumar and C T Ravi will be murdered. I treated it as a hoax because the person targeting Ravi will spare me, or if I was the target then Ravi should not be named,” Naik said in the public meeting.

Taking a serious note of it, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would get the matter investigated thoroughly and get to the bottom of the case to arrest the accused.

first published:March 21, 2021, 23:59 IST
