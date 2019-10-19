Take the pledge to vote

Ex-Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's Daughter Alleges Torture over Marriage

Ex-MLA had filed a case with Kamla Nagar police station here on October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was mentally unwell.

PTI

October 19, 2019
Ex-Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's Daughter Alleges Torture over Marriage
Image for representation.

Bhopal: The daughter of a former BJP MLA from Bhopal has approached Madhya Pradesh High Court claiming she was being given "injections" by her family to force her to marry a legislator's son, police said on Saturday.

Bharti Singh (28) is the daughter of Surendra Nath Singh, former MLA from Bhopal Central. The ex-MLA had filed a case with Kamla Nagar police station here on October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was "mentally unwell", Inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

A local news channel played a video clip showing Bharti talking about the alleged torment. "My family wants me to get married to an MLA's son against my wish. I am being drugged with injections," she claimed.

She went on to add that she was "not with a Christian, Muslim" and that she was "safe and happy" after "leaving home on my own wish".

"I am mentally sound. My family has gathered fudged documents regarding my health as they are influential. I am being bothered intentionally. I don't want to return home," she said in the clip, adding that a cousin was beating her up amid "10 years of torment".

She said she had left home "10-20 times" earlier. Bharti's counsel Ankit Saxena told PTI that she has

approached Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur seeking police protection.

Saxena said he had recorded the video of Bharti on her request. He said the plea in HC seeks inquiry and cancellation of the October 16 police complaint filed by her father.

His client is not mentally unwell and was a meritorious student who scored distinction in three subjects

in her Class XII exams, the lawyer said.

Saxena said the woman was in a relationship with a man in Pune in neighbouring Maharashtra and was being forced to call it off to get married to a BJP leader's son.

Ex-MLA Singh could not be contacted for his comments.

