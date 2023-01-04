Ex-Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde Suffers Minor Injury in Car Accident

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde received a minor chest injury when his car met with an accident near Parli city after midnight on Wednesday, his office said.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am near Parli (in Beed district) when the car driver lost control over the wheels, Munde’s office said in a tweet.

The NCP legislator was returning after the completion of his daily engagements and meetings in his Assembly constituency Parli, it said.

Munde suffered a minor chest injury. Doctors have advised him to take rest, the tweet said.

