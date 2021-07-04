CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh Moves SC for Protection in Money Laundering Case

File photo of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

The ED has, so far, issued three notices to Anil Deshmukh, who has been asked to record his statement at the central agency's office in south Mumbai on Monday.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had, on Saturday, issued fresh summons to the NCP leader seeking his appearance on July 5 in the case.

The ED has, so far, issued three notices to Deshmukh, who has been asked to record his statement at the central agency’s office in south Mumbai on Monday.

Deshmukh, 72, has moved the top court seeking protection from any coercive action, Mumbai-based advocate Inderpal B Singh said in a video message released for the media.

first published:July 04, 2021, 21:32 IST